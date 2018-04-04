Bill Rademacher, a two-way player for the Jets in their early years, has died. He was 75.

The Jets confirmed Rademacher’s death on Tuesday.

A wide receiver and defensive back for five seasons who played on the franchise’s only Super Bowl-winning team, Rademacher was an undrafted free agent from Northern Michigan who made the AFL team in 1964 as a receiver. He was a backup and special teams player in the 1968 title season.

Rademacher was released before the 1969 season and played for the Patriots for two years.

Overall, Rademacher played in 58 pro games and had 24 catches for 282 yards and three touchdowns, all of his scores coming with the Patriots.

He also was head coach at Northern Michigan, going 37-16-1 in five seasons.