FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —– Bless Austin doesn’t need any extra motivation. The Jets’ third-year cornerback is fired up from the moment he opens his eyes in the morning.

The ultra-confident Austin doesn’t derive any additional inspiration from hearing that the Jets’ weakest position is cornerback. He’s already driven to have his name mentioned among the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

"I think I’m the real deal," Austin said after Monday’s practice. "There ain’t no secret in that. Click the tape, press play. Of course, I made mistakes but there’s also a lot of plays I made on that field that other corners in this league are not making."

Austin is so confident in himself, his abilities and his work ethic that he expects his name will be brought up with the likes of Jalen Ramsey by season’s end.

"All the areas that I have to work on and improve, day by day I knock them down. I most definitely plan on hearing that at the end of the year," Austin said.

If that happens, it would solve what many consider the Jets’ biggest problem. They’ve made upgrades at just about every position except cornerback. Opposing teams are definitely going to test the Jets’ young, inexperienced group.

Austin, who has started 16 of the 18 games he’s played for the Jets, is the leader. He and second-year corner Bryce Hall (seven NFL starts) are the projected starters. The rest of the room includes second-year players Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson and rookies Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn.

It was surprising that Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn’t add a veteran corner in free agency. Not to Austin, though.

"A lot of people forget me and Bryce were highly-rated dudes coming out college," Austin said. "We just fell short to injury. There’s a reason why they didn’t bring a veteran corner in here. Not to knock any veteran corners, but there’s a reason why: They see something in us. There’s no surprise at all."

After twice tearing his ACL at Rutgers, Austin fell to the sixth round in 2019. Hall, expected to be taken no later than the second round last year before suffering a gruesome lower-leg injury at Virginia, was a fifth-round pick.

Austin said he and Hall never really talk about their similar paths.

"We just worry about making plays, being the best we can," Austin said. "We hear the noise out there. People are going to talk."

There is some talk that Austin does listen to, and that’s from his coaches. Robert Saleh had high praise for Austin, and said he just needs to keep improving.

"He’s got a dog’s mentality from a football sense," Saleh said. "He’s absolutely fearless. He’s very strong at the line of scrimmage. It doesn’t look like he’s really bothered by the play before.

"Those attributes, the length, the strength, he’s fast enough, it’s just a matter of working the technique and understanding where you fit in the defense. He’s shown everything that we want. It’s a matter of trying to get better and see what he looks like once we get to other opponents."

Austin appreciated what his coach had to say.

"That’s a tremendous compliment," he said. "When I hear that, the only thing I think is to make sure that I don’t ever leave his mind. Make sure that I stay consistent, that I continue to make that my trademark."

As for the all the other talk about the Jets’ corners, Austin said he’s only worried about making enough plays to earn a contract extension from the team.

"I ignore it honestly," he said. "I don’t pay attention to outside noise. People are always going to say what they got to say. I know what I’m about and other people in the league who I’ve guarded know what I’m about as well. I just let people do their talking."