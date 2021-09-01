FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets shook up their cornerback room with a surprising move by releasing Bless Austin.

The third-year cornerback was expected to start on the outside when the Jets open the season a week from Sunday in Carolina.

"I’m very appreciative towards Bless," coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. "He’s a good young man. With the youth that we have at corner and the competition that they’ve all been able to provide and the growth that they’ve all been able to have since OTAs and training camp, we’re going to give those guys a run and give them the opportunity to compete over the last week and half and roll with those guys."

Saleh wouldn’t say why the Jets moved on from Austin, their sixth-round pick in 2019. He called it "a numbers game," and said general manager Joe Douglas would address it later Wednesday.

But Saleh said rookies Brandin Echols, Isaiah Dunn, Jason Pinnock and second-year corner Javelin Guidry are in the mix for the open starting spot. Second-year corner Bryce Hall is expected to start on the other side. Echols and Dunn did get first-team reps during camp.

The Jets are extremely young and inexperienced at cornerback, a position not addressed in free agency or trades. It doesn’t mean they won’t now, but Saleh is prepared to coach what he has.

"It is a young group," he said. "It’s the same thing, the same throughout the roster. We’re probably going to have eight rookies starting or be major, major contributors on this team. Nine if you include the kicker.

"Challenge accepted in terms of this coaching staff is excited to get their hands on them. You’re going to see tremendous growth as the year goes on."

Austin started 16 games over the past two seasons for the Jets. The supremely confident Austin said recently, "I think I'm the real deal. There's no secret to that." The Jets apparently felt different.