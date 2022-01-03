Robert Saleh had no issue with rookie cornerback Brandin Echols seeking out Tom Brady after Sunday’s game and asking him to autograph the football that he intercepted.

Echols picked off Brady late in the first half of the game that the Buccaneers won, 28-24. understood that the optics weren’t good and that fans want the players to be as upset as they are. However, Saleh also said that Echols had the right to enjoy his big moment of intercepting a legendary quarterback.

"It’s a little [gutsy] by the rookie to do it," Saleh said. "But I think it speaks volumes about Tom Brady and his character. I don’t care what anyone says. He picked off Tom, like that’s a childhood dream. He’s one of the greatest of all time. For Tom to humor him with an autograph and to do that for him I think is pretty cool on his part.

"I have no problem with it. Not at all. Trust me, Echols cares that we lost. He cares that Tom had a hell of a game. But to be able to pick off a guy like Tom Brady, how many guys can say that, right?"

Sacking Brady

Rookie nickel corner Michael Carter II said sacking Brady on Sunday was "a super-hype moment." It was the only sack the Jets had on Brady all game.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Being out there, you put aside the fact that it’s Tom Brady and you’re just playing the Buccaneers," Carter said. "I was definitely hype and it was surreal. Thinking about it now, it was pretty cool."

Injury updates

Mekhi Becton, who had knee surgery in September, will not practice this week or play Sunday. The second-year left tackle appeared in just one game.

Becton’s replacement George Fant may have played his last game this season also. He suffered a knee injury Sunday and is getting a second opinion. Saleh said Fant’s ACL is structurally fine, though.

Saleh hopes rookie running back Michael Carter will be out of the concussion protocol and play in Sunday’s finale in Buffalo. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore (quad) went through a workout on Monday. If he can get through practice Wednesday, he may return. If not, Saleh said they "probably will have to shut him down."

No Mims

Denzel Mims didn’t play a single snap Sunday even with the Jets missing their three starting receivers. This doesn’t bode well for Mims’ future as a Jet.

They went with Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Keelan Cole. Saleh said the way the game went, "it never presented itself to get [Mims] in."

Jets claim Elmont High star Senat

The Jets claimed offensive tackle Greg Senat off waivers from the Colts. Senat, who attended Elmont High School, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2018 out of Wagner.

Time change

The Jets’ final game in Buffalo has been flexed from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win.