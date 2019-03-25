TODAY'S PAPER
Jets re-sign OLB Brandon Copeland and TE Neal Sterling

Brandon Copeland, center, of the Jets celebrates a

Brandon Copeland, center, of the Jets celebrates a sack against Minnesota at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets have re-signed outside linebacker Brandon Copeland and tight end Neal Sterling, the team announced Monday.

Copeland played in all 16 games last year, including 10 starts, and had his best season, finishing with 47 tackles, five sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

The 27-year-old Copeland, who missed all of the 2017 season with a pectoral injury, gives the Jets depth at outside linebacker. But that’s a position the Jets still need to address whether in free agency, the draft or through a trade.

Edge rusher remains a glaring weakness. Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive end Henry Anderson, who the Jets re-signed, led the team with seven sacks apiece last season.

Sterling adds depth to a crowded tight end room that also features Chris Herndon, Jordan Leggett, Eric Tomlinson and recently signed Daniel Brown. Sterling caught six passes for 47 yards, but played only in five games last year. He was put on the injured reserve with a concussion on Nov. 10.

