The Jets have signed Christian Hackenberg’s former backup.

Quarterback Brandon Silvers, who played for the Memphis Express in the AAF where he started the season as Hackenberg’s backup, signed with the Jets on Wednesday. Hackenberg was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2016, and never has taken a snap in a regular-season NFL game.

Silvers replaced Hackenberg, who was benched in Memphis, and threw for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in three starts. Silver is the first former AAF player the Jets have signed. The fledgling league suspended operations last week.

In college, Silvers completed 64.4 percent of his passes, and threw 10,677 yards, 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions at Troy University.

Silvers, who turns 25 next month, joins a quarterback room that features Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian and Davis Webb.