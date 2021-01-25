Robert Saleh is retaining Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, an NFL source confirmed.

Saleh indicated last week that he was considering keeping Boyer, who has been with the Jets the past five seasons.

"So many people have called in on his behalf," Saleh said. "He’s held in such high regard."

Boyer, considered one of the better special teams coordinator, will be working for his third head coach with the Jets. Todd Bowles hired Boyer in 2016. Adam Gase kept him on when he became head coach in 2019. Gase was fired after going 9-23 in two seasons.

Saleh, a first-time head coach, now has all three coordinators on board. He hired Mike LaFleur – the brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur – as offensive coordinator and Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.

The NFL Network was the first to report that Boyer was staying with the Jets.