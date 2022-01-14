TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Braxton Berrios earns All-Pro honors as kickoff returner

Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets on

Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets on the opening kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Jets versatile playmaker Braxton Berrios was voted the kick returner for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Berrios led the NFL with an average of 30.4 yards per kickoff return. He had a 102-yard touchdown return in the Jets’ Week 16 win over the Jacksonville.

"1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner," Berrios tweeted. "What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!!"

Berrios received 27 votes from the national panel of 50 media members. He beat out ex-Jet Andre Roberts, who finished second with 13 votes.

Before this past season, Berrios had never been a full-time kick returner. He spent more time a punt returner. Berrios, who averaged 13.4 yards per punt return, also received two votes as a punt returner.

Berrios is a free agent and has said he would like to return. The Jets would like to bring him back. He was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2018 but never played a game for them.

The Jets claimed Berrios off waivers in 2019. He’s appeared in all but one game in his three seasons as a Jet, and just completed his best season.

Berrios caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns. In a Week 17 loss to Tampa Bay, Berrios became the first Jets receiver to score a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game.

The only other Jet to get a vote was linebacker C.J. Mosley, who received one.

