One thing you should know about Braxton Berrios is that he’s very smart. Meet the former University of Miami receiver and valedictorian of its School of Business Adminstration. His final college stats: 100 career catches and a 3.961 GPA in a double major of finance and entrepreneurship.

Another thing you should know is that he’s very fast. That was rather apparent on one particular play that helped turn the Jets’ game against Oakland Sunday at MetLife Stadium into a 34-3 rout by the home team — a 69-yard catch-and-run by a 5-9 player who has primarily served as a punt returner this season.

“Obviously, football is a game of opportunities,” Berrios said. “When they come your way, you try to make the most of them. It honestly felt good to be able to do something on the offensive side of the ball today . . . Obviously, I want to contribute. I have been waiting.”

New England had taken Berrios in the sixth round in 2018, but he spent last season on IR. The Jets claimed him from New England on Sept. 1 after the cut to 53. He made just three receptions for 30 yards across their first 10 games.

His primary stat had been an 8.9-yard average on 14 punt returns. Berrios had a season-best 26-yard return in this one. But he also made a mistake in the first quarter, letting a punt bounce instead of catching it, forcing the Jets to start at their 4, although they went on a 96-yard TD drive.

“If he makes a mistake, he’s able to put it behind him and move on to the next thing,” coach Adam Gase said.

Now it was the third play of the first drive of the second half. The Jets were riding a 13-3 lead and had first-and-10 at their 30. Four receivers were on the field. Three lined up on the right, including Berrios.

Sam Darnold hit him in stride on the right side just past the 40 as he began to cut. Berrios raced down the field on a diagonal to the left. The only question was whether the Raiders could catch him.

“I thought he could’ve scored on it,” Darnold said.

But Berrios, who said he ran a 4.4 40 at the scouting combine, admitted, “I ran out of gas. It was a nice 25 yards there where I was going. I kind of slowed down a little bit.”

Finally, safety Erik Harris pushed him out at the 1. It was Berrios’ lone catch. Darnold tossed a touchdown to Ryan Griffin on the next play. They were on the way to their third straight win and a 4-7 record.

“We’re clicking right now,” Berrios said. “I think it’s a culmination of things. But the main thing is we’ve been very cohesive as a group and haven’t listened to much outside of our building. I think everything is just starting to really head in the right direction right now.”