The winless Jets could be without two more starters on offense Sunday against the Colts.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Adam Gase said it would keep Perriman out a game "or possibly two." Center Connor McGovern strained his hamstring Sunday and is considered week-to-week.

The Jets probably won’t want to take a chance with McGovern and risk him missing more time, especially since they play a Thursday night game the following week.

"We’ll see where Connor is," Gase said Monday. "If he ends up going this week, we have to make sure it’s not one of those deals where he only can play a few plays and he’s out of the game. We need to have confidence that he can make the duration of the game."

The Jets already are undermanned on offense, and particularly at wide receiver.

Jamison Crowder missed Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a hamstring injury. Gase said it’s too soon to know if Crowder will return this week. Three receivers are on IR — Denzel Mims, Vyncint Smith and Jeff Smith. Running back Le’Veon Bell also is on IR because of a hamstring injury.

The Jets have three healthy receivers on the active roster — Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games. If Perriman and Crowder are both out Sunday, the Jets could also bring up Lawrence Cager from the practice team.

Josh Andrews likely would replace McGovern at center if he can’t play.

Easing Williamson back

Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree, elevated from the practice team Saturday, started and played double the number of snaps as Avery Williamson, 34-17.

Gase said the plan is for Ogletree and Williamson to split snaps. But Gregg Williams handles the defense. Williamson missed last season with a torn ACL and the Week 1 game with a hamstring injury. Gase said the Jets want to ease Williamson into the mix and "ramp him back up" each game.

Ogletree was out of position on Raheem Mostert’s 80-yard TD run on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage.

"It was more than just 'Tree' on that first play," Gase said. "We had a couple guys take bad angles and then bury themselves into some blocks that could really help us out and stop that play or minimize the gain."

Two-minute drill

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco (neck surgery) is scheduled to have a checkup this week, Gase said. It’s possible he could be cleared for contact. When healthy, Flacco would replace Mike White as Sam Darnold’s backup.