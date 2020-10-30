The Jets likely will be without two of their top three receivers Sunday.

Breshad Perriman won’t play against Kansas City due to a concussion he suffered in the last series of the Jets' loss last week to Buffalo. Jamison Crowder didn’t practice Friday because of a groin issue. Adam Gase said it's doubtful Crowder will play.

That leaves rookie Denzel Mims in his second NFL game, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith as the receivers for Sam Darnold against a tough defensethat has nine interceptions this season. Gase said they may elevate a receiver from the practice team as well.

The Jets' offense already struggles to score points, and they're going to need to if they have a chance of keeping it close against the Super Bowl champs.

"It’s harder for Sam than anybody because it’s a different group out there," Adam Gase said. "I look at it like it’s a great opportunity for a lot of dudes."

The Jets were hoping to have their top three receivers on the field for the first time last week. But then Crowder got hurt in practice. He missed last Sunday's game.

Crowder was limited in practice Thursday. Gase said he felt good about Crowder returning this week, and that Crowder felt he could play as well. But he was sore on Friday and couldn’t practice.

Injured reserve hasn’t been discussed for Crowder, Gase said.

Gase also ruled out safety Bradley McDougald (shoulder) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring). Gase also said kicker Sam Ficken, who missed last week's game due to a groin injury, would test it Friday. If he can't play, Sergio Castillo would kick for the Jets again.