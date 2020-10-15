The Jets’ receiving corps is getting healthier and stronger.

Breshad Perriman participated in practice the last two days. He was limited, but barring a setback from the ankle injury that kept him out of three games, Perriman is trending toward playing Sunday against Miami.

Rookie Denzel Mims also has gone through team drills this week for the first time since the Jets drafted him in the second round. Mims has been slowed by a hamstring issue since before training camp.

Adam Gase wouldn’t rule out Mims yet for Sunday’s game, but he may need more reps and practices before he’s activated.

But the Jets are getting closer to having their starting receiving group of Jamison Crowder, Perriman and Mims together in a game.

"Any time that you get guys that you thought were going to be your starters back in the lineup, I think everybody would be all for that," Gase said. "Especially when these guys are vertical speed guys and guys when they get the ball in their hands, they can cover a lot of ground quickly.

"That was noticeable with Breshad being back. It brings a different element to our offense."

Williamson stunned

Linebacker Avery Williamson said he "definitely was shocked" that Le’Veon Bell was released, and that it sends a clear message to the rest of the players.

"Nobody’s safe," Williamson said.

Williamson added he didn’t know why Bell was released, and that it’s not easy when you lose a teammate.

"It’s tough," he said. "It’s one of your brothers. It’s definitely tough. I feel like you just got to keep on moving. Nothing you can do. Nature of the business. I’ve seen stuff like that many times since I’ve been in the league. It’s sucks. But you just got to keep moving on, keep fighting."

Becton still bothered

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton did not practice again. It’s looking like he will miss a second straight game because of the shoulder injury.