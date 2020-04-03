Breshad Perriman believes 2020 will be his breakout season - finally.

The Jets new receiver hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. But Perriman expects that to change this year, playing a more prominent role in Adam Gase’s offense.

“You see that the receivers that he’s had and the numbers they’ve put up every time in his system,” Perriman said during a conference call Friday. “I have no doubt in my mind that this definitely will be a season to remember for me as far as production wise. I’m just really excited for the opportunity that I will get just being in [this] offense and being in a bigger role.”

Perriman agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal the same day the Jets lost Robby Anderson to Carolina. Perriman comes in with big question marks, though.

The Jets are Perriman’s fourth team since he was taken 26th overall by Baltimore in 2016. But Perriman said he’s eager to “prove to the ones who have any doubt in their mind wrong.”

The speedy 6-2 Perriman has 95 career catches for 1,561 yards and 11 touchdowns. But he had a terrific final month of the season for the Buccaneers, who made Perriman more of a focal point after losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury.

Perriman caught 20 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns over the last four games. He believes that was “a tiny glimpse” of what he can do for the Jets even if slot receivers are the ones who generally excel under Gase.

“I think that’s just a sneak peek of what’s to come for this season and many other seasons,” Perriman said. “I just feel like that was just a tiny glimpse. I’m looking forward to build from that little run I had at the end of last season.”

No physicals

Perriman and new offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Rockville Centre’s Greg Van Roten haven’t taken their physicals yet because of the stay-at-home edict as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is language in their contracts that covers what happens if they fail the physical.

DC delivered Desir

Cornerback Pierre Desir said he joined the Jets the day after Indianapolis cut him because of a conversation with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“I just really got to know him as a person, his coaching philosophy and what he’s trying to do with the team and the defense and his direction,” Desir said. “That’s what kind of sold me in wanting me to sign with the Jets.

“Just talking with the guys throughout the league they love him as a coach. He’s a player-friendly coach. I’m very excited to just be a part of his direction and how he sees the defense and with the culture that he’s trying to bring. I’m excited to be in New York and play my heart out for the Jets.”