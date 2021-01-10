Brian Daboll has turned the Bills offense into one of the best in the NFL and had a chance on Sunday to tell the Jets how he would turn around their team.

Daboll interviewed with Jets general manager Joe Douglas for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday, the team announced. Daboll has spent the past three years as the Bills' offensive coordinator and has played a huge role in Josh Allen becoming one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Allen had an MVP-caliber season, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Bills, who are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and won their wild card game Saturday over the Colts. Daboll, a disciple of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, ran the NFL’s No. 2 overall offense and scoring offense this season.

This is what CEO Christopher Johnson hoped Adam Gase could do for Sam Darnold and the Jets offense when he hired Gase as coach two years ago. But he failed in developing Darnold and oversaw the worst offense in the league. Gase was fired after the Jets finished 2-14.

Darnold, who was taken four picks before Allen in the 2018 draft, may have played his last game as a Jet. Allen, meanwhile, has established himself as the face of the Bills and has them two wins from reaching the Super Bowl.

Daboll, a former Jets quarterbacks coach under Eric Mangini, also is being considered for the Chargers’ job.

The Jets have now interviewed five known candidates for their opening. They’ve also spoken to Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

They’re also expected to talk to Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, the former Jets cornerback.

The Jets are looking for a coach who is more well-rounded than the offense-centric Gase, a better leader, someone who develops players and can build a winning culture. Daboll, a former Jets quarterback coach, fits those job requirements.

The 45-year-old Daboll won five Super Bowls while working for Belichick in a variety of roles, including defensive assistant, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Daboll also was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017 under Saban. The Crimson Tide won the national championship that year. When Daboll was first starting out, he was a graduate assistant on Saban’s staff at Michigan State.

He also is no stranger to the Jets. Daboll was their quarterbacks coach under Eric Mangini in 2007-08, and worked with Chad Pennington and Brett Favre.

Daboll also had stints as offensive coordinator for the Browns, Dolphins and Chiefs, but he’s established himself as a creative play-caller with the Bills.