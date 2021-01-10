The Jets conducted two more interviews for their coaching vacancy, and a wild card candidate could soon enter the mix.

There are reports that Philadelphia could part ways with head coach Doug Pederson after a disappointing season. The Jets could be interested in Pederson if he becomes available.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spent three seasons in the Eagles’ front office, helping assemble a roster that Pederson coached to the Super Bowl victory three years ago. Douglas is leading the coaching search to find Adam Gase’s replacement.

Pederson’s shaky hold on his job comes after a 4-11-1 season that ended tumultuously. He alienated onetime franchise quarterback Carson Wentz by benching him in Week 13. Pederson also upset the locker room as a whole by removing rookie QB Jalen Hurts and replacing him with third-stringer Nate Sudfeld in the Philadelphia’s finale against Washington.

These seem to be red flags for a team that’s looking for the coach to change their losing ways and build a winning culture.

Douglas spent Sunday interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberfus. They became the fifth and six known candidates that the Jets have spoken to about their opening.

The Jets have interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Douglas also is lining up interviews with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, the former Jet cornerback.

Other candidates could emerge, including Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who devised a game plan to shut down Titans running back Derrick Henry in Baltimore’s playoff victory on Sunday.

Daboll has turned the Bills offense into one of the best in the league and had a chance on Sunday to tell the Jets how he would turn around their team He spent the past three years as the Bills offensive coordinator and has played a huge role in Josh Allen becoming one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Allen had an MVP-caliber season after throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Bills,who are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. A disciple of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, Daboll ran the NFL’s No. 2 overall offense and scoring offense this year.

CEO Christopher Johnson hoped Adam Gase could do that for Sam Darnold and the Jets’ offense. But he failed in developing Darnold and oversaw the worst offense in the league. Gase was fired after the Jets finished 2-14.

Now Darnold, who was taken four picks before Allen in the 2018 draft, may have played his last game as a Jet. Allen, meanwhile, has established himself as the face of the Bills and has them two wins from reaching the Super Bowl.

Daboll, a former Jets quarterbacks coach under Eric Mangini, also is being considered for the Chargers’ job.

The Jets are looking someone more well-rounded than the offense-centric Gase, a better leader, someone who develops players and can build a winning culture. Daboll fits those job requirements.

The 45-year-old Daboll won five Super Bowls while working for Belichick in a variety of roles, including defensive assistant, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Daboll also was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017 under Saban. The Crimson Tide won the National Championship that year. When Daboll was first starting out, he was a graduate assistant on Saban’s staff at Michigan State.

Eberflus, 50, has ties to Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan. He worked in the Colts’ front office when Eberflus was hired as defensive coordinator in 2018. He made an immediate impact in Indianapolis, where he helped develop linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Colts finished 30th in points allowed and total defense in 2017. They ranked 10th and 11th, respectively in Elberflus’ first season as coordinator. This season they finished in the top 10 in both categories.

Before joining the Colts, Eberflus spent seven seasons as the Cowboys linebackers coach. Sean Lee became a Pro Bowl linebacker while playing for Eberflus. Prior to that, Eberflus was the Browns linebackers coach for two seasons.

Eberflus began his coaching career in college in 1992 as a student assistant at Toledo. He became the outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach there. Elberflus also spent eight years as Missouri’s defensive coordinator.