The Jets retained one of their cornerbacks just as they’re set to let one go.

Slot corner Brian Poole is returning to the Jets on a one-year, $5 million contract, a league source said.

Poole, 27, played 14 games for the Jets last season with 10 starts. The former Falcon had one interception that he returned for a touchdown in the Jets’ Week 11 victory over the Raiders.

Getting Poole back was an important move for Gregg Williams’ defense, but the Jets need much more help at cornerback. They’re expected to waive Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday after two disappointing seasons with the Jets.

Former general manager Mike Maccagnan signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018. It will go down as one of the worst signings in Jets history. Johnson appeared in 17 games and earned $34 million.

The Jets are expected to waive Johnson with a post-June 1 designation, which is new in the recently agreed upon CBA. It allows the Jets to spread out Johnson’s dead money charge of $12 million over two years. It will be $4 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021 instead of all of it this year. That will give the Jets an additional $8 million to spend in free agency.

The extra money will come in handy for the Jets as they have plenty of holes to fill. Poole was the first defensive player that general manager Joe Douglas agreed to terms with during free agency. In fact, he’s the first non-offensive lineman.

Douglas’ first three moves were three-year deals with center Connor McGovern, left guard Alex Lewis and tackle George Fant. Douglas still needs to fill both outside corner slots as well as address the wide receiver position. Other areas of need include edge rusher and Douglas may do more work on the strengthening the offensive line.