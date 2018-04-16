Jets guard Brian Winters said he was excited to start offseason workouts on Monday in Florham Park, New Jersey. But when he was asked how difficult it was to play through an abdominal injury, he was direct.

“It was horrendous,” Winters said on a conference call with reporters on Monday afternoon. “I wouldn’t give that to any of my worst enemies, it’s something that’s very tough and hurtful. From the time I woke up to the time I went to bed. Not only when I was doing stuff, just walking in general was painful. It was good to finish. I’m happy I got the surgery and got fixed and I’m excited for the season.”

Winters suffered an abdominal injury in a Week 2 loss at Oakland. He remembers the specific play that it happened, on a stretch run where he was blocking for running back Bilal Powell with five minutes left in the first half. Winters said he felt a pop as he was blocking a defender and just tried to fight through it the rest of the game.

Winters finished that game — and he kept playing through the pain until it became too much. After 13 games, Winters underwent surgery to repair his abdominal area.

It was the second consecutive year Winters failed to finish the season due to injury. In 2016, Winters’ season ended after 13 games because of a shoulder injury.

Now he hopes he can finish a season completely healthy.

“It was good, I feel great, rehab went well I had a good offseason,” Winters said. “It’s good to be back in the building and be back with everybody and move forward and continue to work to this next season.”