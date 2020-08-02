Jets release veteran O-lineman Brian Winters

After totally revamping the offensive line this offseason, the Jets have parted ways with veteran guard Brian Winters.

The Jets announced on Sunday evening that they had cut Winters. This means Rockville Centre’s Greg Van Roten will be the Jets' starting right guard this season. That’s probably how it would have turned out anyway had Winters not been released.

Winters' return was iffy after general manager Joe Douglas made it his mission to shore up the offensive line in free agency and the draft. Plus, by cutting the 29-year-old Winters, the Jets will free up nearly $7.3 million in cap space.

Winters was the longest-tenured Jet. A third-round pick in 2013, Winters appeared in 89 games with the Jets, including 79 starts. But Winters played in only nine games last season because of a shoulder injury.

The Jets are expected to open 2020 with an entirely different offensive line from the one that took the field in Week 1 in 2019. Douglas signed Van Roten, center Connor McDermott, tackle George Fant, re-signed left guard Alex Lewis and drafted mammoth tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick in the draft, assembling a group that the Jets hope can better protect Sam Darnold and open holes for Le’Veon Bell.