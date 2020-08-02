TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets release veteran O-lineman Brian Winters

Jets offensive guard Brian Winters, left, sits on

Jets offensive guard Brian Winters, left, sits on the bench with teammates during the final moments against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27, 2019. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

After totally revamping the offensive line this offseason, the Jets have parted ways with veteran guard Brian Winters.

The Jets announced on Sunday evening that they had cut Winters. This means Rockville Centre’s Greg Van Roten will be the Jets' starting right guard this season. That’s probably how it would have turned out anyway had Winters not been released.

Winters' return was iffy after general manager Joe Douglas made it his mission to shore up the offensive line in free agency and the draft. Plus, by cutting the 29-year-old Winters, the Jets will free up nearly $7.3 million in cap space.

Winters was the longest-tenured Jet. A third-round pick in 2013, Winters appeared in 89 games with the Jets, including 79 starts. But Winters played in only nine games last season because of a shoulder injury.

The Jets are expected to open 2020 with an entirely different offensive line from the one that took the field in Week 1 in 2019. Douglas signed Van Roten, center Connor McDermott, tackle George Fant, re-signed left guard Alex Lewis and drafted mammoth tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick in the draft, assembling a group that the Jets hope can better protect Sam Darnold and open holes for Le’Veon Bell.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) dribbles against Washington Nets stars step up to beat Wizards in second game of NBA restart
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes watches from the dugout against Lennon: There's more to Cespedes' move than just an opt-out
Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees walks off Yanks-Sox lacks buzz, but Boone isn't taking Boston lightly
Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes returns to the Mets' Cespedes opts out of season after no-showing Sunday
Jared Hughes #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches Jared Hughes joins Mets after bout with coronavirus
Nets center Jarrett Allen, right, blocks the shot Allen follows game plan, defends rim in Nets' win 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search