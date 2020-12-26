TODAY'S PAPER
Browns place six players on reserve/COVID-19 list, including most of their WRs

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry plays against the

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry plays against the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game on Nov. 1 in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Six Browns — including much of the team's receiving corps — are out for Sunday’s game against the Jets after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday evening.

Receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips were ruled out for the game after they were deemed high-risk close contacts of linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Browns released a statement that the four receivers and Phillips were placed on the COVID-19 list hours after placing Goodson on the list. Their flight to New Jersey, which was scheduled to depart from Cleveland around 7 p.m., was delayed while contact tracing was performed.

The 1 p.m. game is still on as scheduled.

The moves left Marvin Hall as the only receiver on the Browns' active roster, but they elevated wide receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad as well as linebacker Montrel Meander.

This might limit Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Cleveland has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for 2,095 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns and present a huge challenge for the Jets.

