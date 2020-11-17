Bryce Hall hadn’t played football in more than a year, not since suffering a devastating and gruesome lower-leg injury that could have ended his career. It certainly affected his draft position.

But Hall made it through a long, grueling rehab and made his NFL debut last Monday night, playing nearly 50% of the Jets’ defensive snaps in their loss to the Patriots.

The rookie cornerback from Virginia was nervous and excited, and admitted he had to overcome some mental hurdles before he believed he was fine physically. He proved he was on Monday Night Football.

"The biggest challenge was mentally convincing myself when I was back that I was good," Hall said. "That I didn’t have to worry about, ‘Am I going to re-injure this thing?’ Physically I’m ready. I’m healed. Now it’s just the confidence.

"I have all the confidence in the world that I can be a really good player. That’s not me being cocky. That’s just me believing in myself."

A receiver in high school, Hall developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the country at Virginia. He had 39 pass breakups, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in four years. As a junior, Hall’s 22 pass breakups led the nation and his 24 passes defended were tied for first.

Hall was projected to be a first- or second-round pick. That was before he fractured his left fibula, dislocated his ankle and suffered torn ligaments while blocking on a punt return against Miami on Oct. 11.

His draft stock plummeted. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas, after consulting with team doctors, believed that Hall was worth the risk. The Jets selected Hall in the fifth round with the 158th pick overall.

The extremely spiritual Hall relied on his faith through the draft and entire rehab process and believes he’s right where he belongs.

"I didn’t lose hope when I got hurt," Hall said. "I really believe God works everything out for our good if we stay faithful and committed to him. That’s really what helped.

"Sitting through the draft there were thoughts in my head that crept in: ‘Will I get drafted? Will I get an opportunity?’ I felt like with my injury I was blessed and fortunate enough to get picked up in the fifth round by the Jets.

"Things like that gave me hope and gave me the positive attitude to know that I will be better, I will get better. I attacked the rehab process just as I attack my preparation and playing this game."

This could turn out to be a great decision by Douglas if Hall shows the ball-hawk skills he did in college. Cornerback is one of the many areas of need for the Jets. They’re going to give Hall a long look these final seven games.

The Jets are the NFL’s only winless team at 0-9, and they’re in full evaluation mode. Douglas and Adam Gase already have said that the rookies would get much more of an opportunity now.

Last week, Hall was one of 10 rookies to play against New England. He totaled 46 snaps on defense and special teams and had two tackles.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Hall’s snap count increases on Sunday when the Jets are in Los Angeles to face the Chargers. He said he will be ready for whatever role the Jets have for him.

"My focus is just trying to be the best that I can be, working on my craft in practice to put myself in position if I get the opportunity to make the most of it," Hall said. "My focus isn’t really on when it is or when it comes. My focus is really making sure I’m ready if and when the opportunity comes. That’s my outlook."