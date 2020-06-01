The Jets signed fifth-round pick Bryce Hall on Monday. He’s the first of the Jets’ nine draft choices to ink his rookie contract.

Hall, a cornerback out of Virginia, signed a four-year deal for $3.6 million.

The Jets selected Hall with the No. 158 pick in the NFL Draft. He was expected to go higher before he suffered a serious injury in October.

Hall fractured his left fibula, dislocated his ankle and suffered torn ligaments while blocking on a punt return against Miami. He was projected to go in the first or second round before the injury. As a junior, Hall led the nation with 22 pass breakups and was tied for first with 24 passes defended.

After he was drafted, Hall said his ankle is “healed” and he’ll be able to play if the season starts as scheduled in September. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said team doctors also believe Hall will be “ready to roll.”