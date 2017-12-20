FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Bryce Petty will continue to have the man he replaced at quarterback, Josh McCown, there for him in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

In last week’s game against the Saints, McCown, who is out for the season with a broken left hand, stood on the sideline along with quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates. The objective was to help Petty, making only his fifth career start, deal with the noise of the Superdome, reading defenses and finding plays that would work.

“It was great,” Petty said. “Just him being there; one, telling me what he’s seeing and then two, being able to handle the adjustments of the game. So anytime you get the amount of experience that he has, it’s great for me.”

Petty completed 19 of 39 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-19 loss. He used McCown as a sounding board.

“Yeah, and a lot of the time, I probably ask too much when I’m in that mode, and especially right now,” Petty said. “The way that I’ve grown the last three years, I want to know more. You can’t substitute 16 years of experience or what he has, so I’m constantly asking him questions, and for him to stick around and answer those, it really helps me out.”

Burris takes over

The nickel corner spot has turned over again. Juston Burris, who didn’t get any defensive snaps the previous two games, got 40 against the Saints.

“He’s been banged up,” Todd Bowles said. “He had a couple good weeks of practice. We wanted to see him play again. It was time for him to play again. He earned some playing time, so we put him in.”

Jet streams

DE Leonard Williams (concussion) was limited in practice. CB Morris Claiborne (foot), RB Matt Forte (knee), C Wesley Johnson (hip), RB Elijah McGuire (illness) and G Brian Winters (abdomen) did not practice . . . Asked if he was surprised the Jets didn’t have any Pro Bowl selections, Bowles said: “I don’t worry about Pro Bowlers or non-Pro Bowlers. I just worry about trying to get to the Super Bowl.”