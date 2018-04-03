TODAY'S PAPER
Tight end Bucky Hodges signed by Jets

Then-Minnesota Vikings tight end Bucky Hodges (84) runs

Then-Minnesota Vikings tight end Bucky Hodges (84) runs practice during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Mankato, Minn. Photo Credit: AP / ANDY KING

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The Jets signed tight end Bucky Hodges on Tuesday.

Hodges, a 2017 sixth-round pick of the Vikings, was released in September. He was signed by the Panthers and assigned to their practice squad before he was released on Oct. 31.

The Jets continue to add depth to the tight end position. On Monday, the Jets claimed Clive Walford off waivers from the Raiders. Currently, the Jets also have Eric Tomlinson, Neal Sterling, Jordan Leggett and Chris Gragg as tight ends.

The Jets are close to finalizing a deal with center Travis Swanson. The 6-5, 312-pound Swanson started 11 games for the Lions in the 2017 season.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

