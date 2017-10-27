FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets starting cornerback Buster Skrine will miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a concussion. Skrine suffered the concussion in last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

Skrine was on the practice field without a helmet during the Jets’ open media access period. Coach Todd Bowles said Skrine, who reported to the team on Monday he wasn’t feeling well, also isn’t sure if the corner will play next Thursday’s game against Buffalo.

Bowles would not disclose who will start for Skrine, who suffered his third concussion in the last three seasons. He had one in 2015 and was listed as probable for a game against the Patriots, and last season he missed a December contest against the Dolphins for the same issue.

Skrine’s health has come to the forefront given the growing concerns of many inside and outside of football about concussions leading to long-term health problems.

“I couldn’t answer that question, honestly, hopefully not,” Todd Bowles said Friday. “I don’t wish that on anybody, I’ve seen some players do and some players don’t.”

Replacing Skrine is very tricky for Bowles. Skrine is the outside corner in the base defense but moves to the slot in the nickel packages.

Juston Burris and Darryl Roberts are outside corners and either one could start in the base defense. Robert Nelson could move into the slot on the nickel defense. Burris, Roberts and Nelson all practiced in the slot this week. Bowles said the other starting cornerback, Morris Claiborne, could play in the slot if necessary depending on the matchup. The Jets face the Falcons’ talented receiving corps of Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Claiborne could be matched on Jones the entire game because Jones lines up in the slot and outside. Bowles said it would depend on the situation if he wanted a corner to shadow a receiver the entire game.

“We’re confident,” Bowles said. “We’re OK.”

Bowles also could experiment with one of his safeties playing the slot on passing downs. This season, the Jets have utilized three safeties, from starting strong safety Jamal Adams and free safety Marcus Maye to backups Rontez Miles and Terrence Brooks. Adams most likely would cover tight ends and Maye could cover a receiver if necessary.

Skrine is coming off a terrible game where he allowed one touchdown and quite possibly another in the loss to the Dolphins last week. He was penalized three times, twice on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.

Yet, the Jets remain confident in Skrine’s skills, they just won’t have him on Sunday.

“Losing Buster right now is tough,” Claiborne said. “But it’s the next man up, but you hear that everywhere you go when one guy goes down, another guy has to step up and get that job done.”

Notes: Linebacker Demario Davis and left tackle Kelvin Beachum, who attended a portion of the NFL owner’s meetings two weeks ago regarding player protests for social change, declined to get into specifics about what was said following an ESPN report detailing several discussions. …TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and RT Brandon Shell (neck) have been ruled out. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) is questionable, but he didn’t practice. If he feels good in pregame warmups, he will play.