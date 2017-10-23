Jets coach Todd Bowles maintained his faith in starting cornerback Buster Skrine on Monday, saying he won’t bench him.
Skrine was penalized three times, including twice on a game-tying drive, and gave up at least one touchdown, according to Bowles, in the 31-28 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
“Had some technique errors,” Bowles said in a Monday afternoon conference call. “It wasn’t his finest day.”
The problem with benching Skrine is finding a suitable replacement. The Jets could turn to Juston Burris, but he hasn’t played any defensive snaps the last two games and he participated in 29 special-teams plays on Sunday. Rookie Xavier Coleman is another possibility, but he suffered a shoulder injury against the Dolphins. There’s also Darryl Roberts, who played in 57 defensive snaps in the loss, but the Jets like him mainly in the nickel defense.
“There’s some stuff we can work on, improve, all the DBs are working on things,” Bowles said, “and will continue to do so.”
