Jets' C.J. Mosley out for Sunday's game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley finally returned to the Jets’ lineup at New England on Monday night after missing four games with a groin problem. But he still didn’t feel or look quite right out there and was eventually pulled in their 33-0 loss.

That led to the Jets seeking more medical opinions about his injury and questions about the four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker’s playing status. At the very least, don’t look for him when this 1-5 team plays at Jacksonville on Sunday. He was declared out Friday.

But Adam Gase didn’t rule out the idea of Mosley going on injured reserve, saying: “I don’t know. I’ll know more after the game. I think everything’s on the table right now.”

The defensive play-caller was one of the prized acquisitions of the offseason. The Jets signed him for five years and $85 million. Mosley missed three games in five seasons with Baltimore. But he had to leave in the third quarter of the opener against Buffalo with the injury.

His play stood out before he left. But Gase said Mosley was “struggling” in his return.

So the Jets continue to be very thin at inside linebacker.

Avery Williamson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Neville Hewitt was the one calling signals and getting the defense organized in place of Mosley. But he missed the New England game with neck and knee issues. Rookie Blake Cashman started alongside Mosley. Now Hewitt is listed as doubtful.

So outside linebacker Brandon Copeland could play inside in Mosley’s place.

“We’ve been working (Copeland) there,” Gase said. “We kind of had to have a little bit of a plan with outside guys sliding inside anyway over the last couple of weeks because we’ve gone into each game with just two inside linebackers.”

Gase said the Jets would probably promote someone from the practice squad for depth. It wasn’t revealed who will wear the helmet with the transmitter for the calls. Copeland, Cashman and James Burgess, who’s on the practice squad, all wore it at times in practice this week. But Copeland is the most experienced.

“He’s a very smart person, but he’s got football smarts, too,” defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said.

Copeland said he’s comfortable playing inside and calling signals.

“I’m trained up, ready to go,” Copeland said. “My first couple of years in the league, I was playing (middle linebacker). It’s football. It’s actually fun.”

Still, Copeland said Mosley will be missed.

“You lose the quarterback of your defense,” Copeland said. “At any point in time, that definitely isn’t the most optimal situation. But we’re pros.”

Notes & quotes: Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle) and linebacker Albert McClellan (concussion) are also out. Tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and left guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) are also listed as doubtful, although Osemele planned to have surgery Friday. Receiver/punt returner Braxton Berrios (hamstring), defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankle) are questionable.