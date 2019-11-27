FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets still haven’t placed inside linebacker C.J. Mosley on season-ending IR. But a decision on his future should be coming soon.

Mosley has a groin injury that has limited him to just two games this season. He’s missed the last five, but he ramped up his rehab on Monday.

“They kind of started a different part of the program, some running and some other things that they're trying to do,” Adam Gase said. “I haven't really gotten an update on that. I know they were going to go through this week and kind of see where he is.”

Surgery hasn’t been ruled out for Mosley, but that’s a last resort.

The Jets gave Mosley a five-year, $82.5-million contract to anchor their defense. He was injured in the first game of the season. Mosley returned in Week 7 and re-aggravated it.



Preparing for Dalton

The Jets’ preparation for Sunday’s game changed significantly when Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced rookie Ryan Finley would return to the bench and veteran Andy Dalton would regain his starting job. Finley would have been the third rookie QB the Jets faced in four weeks.

“It's obviously something that we have to be highly aware of,” Gase said. “Andy, for the most part over his career, has done a good job taking care of the football. He sees the game well. I feel like I've been on the other sideline quite a bit. I've seen his efficiency really help that team in the past.”





Gase passing on Thanksgiving dinner

Gase said the Jets will practice early Thursday so the players can get home and enjoy Thanksgiving. It sounds as if Gase will be working throughout the holiday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





He was asked what Thanksgiving is like with his father-in-law and Jets senior defense assistant coach Joe Vitt. Gase said he’s “never” had Thanksgiving dinner with Vitt.

“I’m always working,” Gase said.

Two-minute drill

Sam Darnold (knee/left thumb) showed up on Wednesday’s injury report, but he practiced in full . . . Cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) participated in practice for the first time in three weeks ago. Roberts was limited. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (both ankles) also was limited . . . Chuma Edoga (knee) and Paul Worrilow (quad) did not practice . . . Two Jets who were on IR, offensive lineman Brent Qvale and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers returned to practice.

