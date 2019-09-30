Jets defensive leader C.J. Mosley’s groin injury is still limiting his movements and his chance of playing this weekend.

Mosley has done some light running. But the Jets middle linebacker still is unable to do any cutting or explosive movements. He isn’t expected to practice Wednesday and may miss his third straight game when the Jets are in Philadelphia Sunday.

“I feel it during certain movements,” Mosley said Monday. “I’m taking it day-by-day because I don’t want to rush it and make it actually worse than it already is.

“Running straight ahead felt pretty good. Cutting and those type of motions that’s still the things that are still up in the air. I can’t really test it out because if I do they said I could hurt it more and then I set it back more. So that’s been the tricky part, trying to test that full speed motion without damaging it more.”

Mosley, who the Jets signed to a five-year, $85-million deal in free agency, was injured in the third quarter of their one-point season-opening loss to Buffalo. The Jets were outscored 14-0 after he left.

Adam Gase sounded optimistic last week about Mosley returning after the bye. Gase said Mosley hasn’t suffered a setback. But Gase classified Mosley and Jordan Jenkins (calf) as week-to-week, and didn’t sound optimistic about either playing this week.

“Him and Jordan both have injuries that are tough,” Gase said. “They’re tough to get back to100 percent on. And with the amount of movement that C.J. has to do, where he has to open up and burst, and change direction, plant and drive those type of things. It has to react the way that he needs it to react for him to play at the level that he needs to play at.”

But Gase did say that rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams should be “good to go” this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

“He has really made a lot of strides here in the last week,” Gase said. “He was pushing the week before. He was trying to get going for the New England game. I was very impressed with how he worked there.”

In other injury news, receiver Demaryius Thomas is trending toward practicing this week, Gase said. But Josh Bellamy is still being evaluated for a shoulder injury and may not be available this week.