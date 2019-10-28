C.J. Mosley will be sidelined another five to six weeks because of his groin injury, and it’s possible that his first season as a Jet is over.

Adam Gase said Mosley will stay on the roster instead of going on injured reserve, and the inside linebacker’s return may depend on if the Jets are playing for anything.

Although the Jets’ schedule lightens up, they’re 1-6. It’s hard to foresee the Jets putting themselves in playoff position by the time Mosley could return with a few December games left.

“For us it’s better to leave him on the roster, kind of see where we’re at when we get to that point,” Gase said on Monday. “See where we are with our season and then make a determination after that.”

As of now it appears Mosley has avoided surgery. Gase said Mosley is going to “a specialist he trusts and they’re going to try something different than surgery.”

The Jets signed Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler, to a five-year, $85 million contract to be their defensive leader. But he was injured in the third quarter of their season-opening loss to Buffalo.

Mosley missed four games before returning last Monday against the Patriots. It was clear he wasn’t himself. Mosley didn’t have the same burst or explosion, and was removed from the game.

Gase said the Jets' doctors did “a really deep dive” on Mosley’s condition last week before coming up with the five- to six-week time frame. Based on that, the earliest Mosley could return is Dec. 8 against the Dolphins.

Sam’s thumb

Sam Darnold sprained his left thumb in Sunday’s 29-15 loss to the Jaguars, but he expects to be able to play through it.

“It’s just going to be a pain tolerance thing, which I should be fine with,” Darnold said.

More injuries

Center Ryan Kalil, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, is week-to-week. Jonotthan Harrison could start at center Sunday against the Dolphins.

Gase is hoping to get left guard Kelvin Beachum back from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Gase also believes there’s a chance that tight end Chris Herndon can practice Wednesday. He’s yet to play this season because of a NFL-imposed four-week suspension and hamstring injury.

Mum on Osemele

Gase had nothing to say about the Jets waiving Kelechi Osemele on Saturday.

“I’m not going to comment on KO,” Gase said. “He’s not on our team anymore. There’s no need.”

Osemele had shoulder surgery on Friday that was unauthorized by the team. The Jets had fined Osemele for not practicing after their doctors said he didn't need surgery. This matter is not closed. Osemele has filed a grievance with the players union.