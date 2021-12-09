C.J. Mosley expects Jets to respond after last week's embarrassing loss

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley spoke his piece about the Jets not getting respect from players around the league, and he believes his teammates will show more pride and fight this week.

"I expect there to be a response," Mosley said. "That’s on the older players, on the captains, on the leaders. That’s also on everybody on the team. We all have to play a part in being successful."

The Jets were embarrassed by the Eagles last week, and Mosley was bothered that Fletcher Cox laughed at coach Robert Saleh when he was arguing for a call. Mosley, a captain, expressed that disgust to his teammates and challenged them to earn teams’ respect.

"If we’re not doing the right things, we open the gates for the disrespect to happen," he said. "We open the gates for the blowouts to happen. We open the gates to get laughed at and get humiliated on the field and off the field.

"In order to change that we got to change our mindset and we got to do the right thing on and off the field and win games."

The Jets’ history is not a good one, which could have some teams and players looking down on them. Mosley is a prideful player and the most accomplished one on the Jets, and he has had enough.

"I care when people laugh at my brothers," Mosley sad. "I care when we get our [expletives] blew out on the football field. When somebody laughs at my coach or my team or when we’re not playing or doing what I feel we need to do to win I’m going to be upset."

Pressure kicker

The kicking situation is one that special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said there is "big, big pressure to get fixed."

Eddy Pineiro will be the Jets’ third kicker in three weeks. He replaced Alex Nessman, who failed to convert two extra-point tries in his NFL debut. Nessman replaced Matt Ammendola, who missed three field goals in two weeks. Ammendola is back on the practice squad in case Pineiro struggles. Pineiro is the Jets’ ninth kicker since 2017.

"I think everybody in this building is frustrated with the position," Boyer said. "I really do. That’s been a position that hasn’t done a good enough job. That falls on me as a coordinator. I think that we got to do whatever it takes and [general manager] Joe [Douglas] and his staff, I give them credit for bringing in guys and trying to fix it. But it’s one that’s obviously big, big pressure to get fixed."

Two-minute drill

Elijah Moore (quad), running back Tevin Coleman (concussion), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and Michael Carter (concussion) didn’t practice for the second straight day … Mosley (back), Sheldon Rankins (knee) and Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle) were upgraded to limited in practice after not participating Wednesday. … The Jets activated wide receiver Keelan Cole from the reserve/COVID-19 list.