C.J. Mosley said he would help recruit free agents to play for the Jets this offseason. It already sounds as if he has his sales pitch.

Mosley said he came to the Jets three years ago to help turn a losing organization around. He wants players who have that same mindset and drive to join him.

"If you’re scared to come here because you think you might lose then don’t come," Mosley said Wednesday. "If you want to come here to change the culture, to change the atmosphere, to prove that you can be one of the best players to help this organization, help this team win and get back to a Super Bowl, by all means bring everybody with you, bring that same mindset. That’s all we need.

"If you’re coming with negativity and doubt then there’s no point in even coming. If you want to be a part of something special and believe in something special, then the doors are open for you."

The Jets are 4-12 heading into their season finale against Buffalo, but there have been signs of improvement.

There were questions coming into this season about Mosley’s future with the team and how the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker fit in their new 4-3 scheme. He’s answered them in a resounding way.

Mosley has enjoyed his best statistical season. He leads the Jets with a career-high 155 tackles. His play and leadership earned Mosley the Jets’ MVP Award, as voted by his teammates.

This was significant to Mosley, who hadn’t been a presence for the Jets after signing a five-year, $85 million contract in 2019. Injuries limited him to two games that season and then Mosley opted out last year due to concerns over COVID-19.

Mosley came into this season wanting to show he could still play at a Pro Bowl-level. He feels he accomplished that.

"My game is the same if not better in my opinion," Mosley said.

His impact was felt on and off the field. The young Jets needed someone who would challenge them, help them and lead them, and Mosley did that.

"C.J. is probably the best player I ever played with when it comes down to communication, when it comes down to executing, leadership, vocal leadership or leading by example," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. "He’s one of the best in the business in everything he does."

Robert Saleh called Mosley "an All-Pro player and an All-Pro person" and praised him for doing everything the new coaching staff asked him to do, including losing 20 pounds and adjust how he played the linebacker position.

Mosley also stepped out of his comfort zone, being more vocal than he had previously in his career. He said he felt "honored" to be voted the team MVP and said it’s "a humble and vulnerable experience" to talk in front of a group of men.

It’s not in Mosley’s nature to recruit in free agency, but he said he would do it to help bring the Jets where he hopes to get them.

"Just being a leader and kind of being put in that situation, I would have to say something," Mosley said. "Everything we do here is from the heart and it’s the truth - whether it’s recruiting guys or just the way you play or the way you carry yourself. As long as you’re doing it with your heart and with the right mind and with the right people, it shouldn’t be a hard thing to do."