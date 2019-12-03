C.J. Mosley’s season is over.

The Jets placed their biggest offseason signing on injured reserve on Tuesday. Mosley appeared in just two games in his first season as a Jet because of a groin injury. Adam Gase said during his weekly spot Tuesday on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio that Mosley would undergo surgery.

“It gives us a chance to get him back in the spring and we can get him going for the offseason program,” Gase said.

When he was asked what the surgery was, Gase said, “I don’t know about all the details. It’s one of those core muscle things. They try to explain it to me and I’m a few credits short of the MD.”

The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency to be the leader of their defense. The former Raven got off to a good start, with two takeaways, including an interception he returned for a touchdown in his Jets debut against Buffalo.

But Mosley hurt his groin in the third quarter against the Bills and missed the next four games. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker returned on Oct. 21 against the Patriots, but he wasn’t moving well. Mosley aggravated his groin injury and hasn’t played since.

Mosley did everything he could to put off surgery. Last week, Mosley’s rehab was ramped up a little to include running. Gase said at the time that they would “see where he is” after going through the increased workload.

Apparently, it didn’t improve.

Mosley, who missed only three games in his five seasons with Baltimore, finished with 12 tackles, one quarterback hit and the two takeaways.

The Jets filled Mosley’s roster spot with defensive back Bennett Jackson, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens. Jackson was with the Jets earlier this season before playing four games with Baltimore.