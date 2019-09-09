The Jets are expecting to be without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie lineman Quinnen Williams when they return to practice Wednesday, and their status for Monday night’s game against the Browns is unclear.

Adam Gase said Mosley, who injured his groin in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to Buffalo, would undergo an MRI Monday. Williams sprained his ankle Sunday and was in a walking boot. Gase said Williams wasn’t hobbling much, but he also would be further evaluated.

“These guys are trending as out for Wednesday’s practice,” Gase said. “But we’re still holding out hope to see if there’s anything we can do earlier in the week compared to later.”

Mosley had a pick-six and fumble recovery Sunday. But the Jets fell apart after he left. They allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Gase said he isn’t sure whether Mosley’s injury is significant.

“It’s all about how he reacts,” Gase said. “These soft tissue injuries, it’s all subjective on how they feel. It gets so day-to-day and any kind of setback can prolong. We have to see how he feels every day before we get going.”

Here’s the kicker

The Jets, according to a report, will have a kicking tryout in their building Tuesday. Gase said he hadn’t spoken to general manager Joe Douglas yet about the tryouts.

“That doesn’t mean that they haven’t started getting the ball rolling on that,” Gase said.

It’s expected the Jets would look for a new kicker after Kaare Vedvik missed his only field-goal try and extra-point attempt in his debut Sunday. This has been a mess since the Jets opted to let Pro Bowler Jason Myers walk.

They signed Chandler Catanzaro, who retired after the first preseason game. His replacement, Taylor Bertolet, struggled in the preseason and was cut over Labor Day Weekend after the Jets claimed Vedvik.

Gase got testy when he was asked if he was on board with not keeping Myers, who signed with Seattle for a guaranteed $5.5 million. Gase said it was too long ago to remember the conversations he had with then-GM Mike Maccagnan on Myers. When Gase was pushed on it, he said, “I might remember. I just don’t want to tell you.”

Asked if he takes accountability for the ongoing kicker drama, Gase responded, “Sure. What do you want me to do? We haven’t performed well. We’re going to try to figure out a way to fix it. That’s where it is.”