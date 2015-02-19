C.J. Spiller could be reunited with new Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey

Could another "C.J." be in the Jets' future?

The team recently parted ways with running back Chris Johnson, but according to a source, they're "very interested" in Bills free agent C.J. Spiller.

Spiller has a history with new Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who was the Bills' coach when the organization drafted Spiller in 2010.

The running back recently praised Gailey and made it clear that he's intrigued by the possibility of playing for him again.

"There is that familiarity between me and him in that offense," Spiller told the Daily News in January. "So that would be a perfect match. Who knows what can happen, but I'd be foolish not to have those guys on my list. I had my best years in the league with Chan. So it'd be dumb not to give it serious thought."

Spiller, 27, was productive playing under Gailey, gaining 1,703 yards from scrimmage and scoring eight touchdowns in 2012. But injuries in recent years curtailed his production.