FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets had a scary and somber end to practice on Tuesday as backup offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered a neck injury and had to be taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The Jets didn’t have any immediate details on Clark’s condition.

Clark, a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft, was injured in one of the final sessions of team drills. He lay on the grass motionless as medical personnel ran to him. Clark was eventually placed on a back board, brought to the ambulance and was taken to Morristown Medical Center.

Coach Robert Saleh said that Clark did "have some" movement in his extremities.

There was one more session left in practice, but Saleh decided to end it when Clark got hurt.

"I’m an optimist," Saleh said. "God willing everything is going to be just fine. We’ll wait for the evaluation."