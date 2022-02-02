Spinal cord injury ends Jets OL Cameron Clark's career

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark will not resume his football career after sustaining a serious injury during 2021 training camp, his agent confirmed Tuesday.

Clark suffered a spinal cord injury near the end of an August practice. He was placed on a backboard, carted off the Jets’ practice field in Florham Park, New Jersey, and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

"He is doing well, just can’t play football in the future," Clark’s agent ,Alan Herman, said in a text message. "He had an undiagnosed condition that was discovered by Dr. [Andrew] Hecht at Mt. Sinai Hospital."

Clark could have been paralyzed if he continued playing football, Herman confirmed.

The injury occurred during 11-on-11 team drills on Aug. 3. Clark lay on the grass motionless as medical personnel ran to him in what was a scary and somber scene. The Jets said Clark was expected to make a full recovery.

The Jets selected Clark out of Charlotte in the fourth round in 2020. He never appeared in an NFL game.

ESPN first reported that Clark would be unable to return to the NFL.