TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Spinal cord injury ends Jets OL Cameron Clark's career

Charlotte offensive lineman Cameron Clark runs a drill

Charlotte offensive lineman Cameron Clark runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 28, 2020.  Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark will not resume his football career after sustaining a serious injury during 2021 training camp, his agent confirmed Tuesday.

Clark suffered a spinal cord injury near the end of an August practice. He was placed on a backboard, carted off the Jets’ practice field in Florham Park, New Jersey, and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

"He is doing well, just can’t play football in the future," Clark’s agent ,Alan Herman, said in a text message. "He had an undiagnosed condition that was discovered by Dr. [Andrew] Hecht at Mt. Sinai Hospital."

Clark could have been paralyzed if he continued playing football, Herman confirmed.

The injury occurred during 11-on-11 team drills on Aug. 3. Clark lay on the grass motionless as medical personnel ran to him in what was a scary and somber scene. The Jets said Clark was expected to make a full recovery.

The Jets selected Clark out of Charlotte in the fourth round in 2020. He never appeared in an NFL game.

ESPN first reported that Clark would be unable to return to the NFL.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on
'Humiliation. Disbelief. Anger.' Flores describes emotions after texts from Belichick
An Islanders fan went public with her search
Desperate kidney search for Islanders fan
Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken warms
Finally, Eberle gets to face the Islanders
Stony Brook Seawolves players including guard Jahlil Jenkins
America East won't let SBU play for conference championships
C.J. Mosley #57 of the Jets looks on
Jets offseason: Analyzing the linebackers
Julian Champagnie of St. John's gets pressured by
Providence manages to hold off St. John's down stretch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?