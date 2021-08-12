FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Carl Lawson has wrecked plays for the Jets’ offense throughout training camp and can’t wait to do that against opposing teams.

Lawson, the Jets' new edge rusher, feels free in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme and is coming after quarterbacks.

"There’s no indecision," Lawson said after practice Thursday. "I’m not bashing anything I’ve played before. But it’s like being unchained and then breaking the chains. That’s kind of how I feel in this system. It’s just being unleashed."

The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract to be that disruptive edge rusher they’ve lacked for so many years. If camp is any indication, Lawson seems poised for a career year.

The fifth-year defensive end has won many of his battles with left tackle Mekhi Becton through the first three weeks of practice and gotten to quarterback Zach Wilson.

It’s unlikely Lawson will be matched up against many tackles bigger than the 6-7, 365-pound Becton, and Lawson has looked unstoppable.

"That’s what I’m working towards," Lawson said, "to be that."

Lawson already is motivated to be an elite pass rusher. But he draws extra motivation from his girlfriend, Olympic shot putter Rachel Dincoff, who competed at the Tokyo Games.

"It was super inspiring," Lawson said. "She’s better in her field than I am right now at mine. I’m trying to be an Olympic defensive end."

The Jets would be happy if Lawson becomes an All-Pro. The fourth-round pick from Auburn only became a full-time starter with the Bengals last season.

Lawson appeared in 35 games and started three times in his first three seasons with the Bengals. He was used as a hybrid linebacker and played defensive end in third-down nickel situations. Lawson had 14 1/2 sacks playing about one-third of the defensive snaps those three years.

Last season, Lawson started 11 of the Bengals’ final 12 games. He finished with only 5 1/2 sacks, but he had 32 quarterback hits. He said "finishing" is the biggest area he needs improvement.

The sack totals are expected to rise because of the improvements Lawson has made and the talent across the Jets’ defensive line.

Offensive lines won’t be able to double Lawson as much with Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins at tackle. John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff are battling for the other end position.

In Saleh’s system, the defensive line is always on the attack, trying to frustrate, unnerve and bring down the quarterback. This is why Lawson came to the Jets, and why he feels unchained after his usage earlier in his career.

"They just wanted me in a certain role," Lawson said. "I’m a professional, so whatever the organization wants me to do I’m going to do.

"You get better at football by being able to play football. Last season I was ecstatic to be able to play. I can pull from those reps, I can improve on those reps. Now when I see something again, I can go out there and execute and continue to get better.

Lawson said he only had one or two pass-rush moves in his first three seasons in the league. But he’s been tirelessly studying film and has added many more.

The 6-2, 265-pound Lawson is a tough matchup for many big linemen already because of his strength, quickness and athleticism.

"I have an arsenal of moves that I’m trying to develop or just an arsenal of techniques that I want to have against different opponents," Lawson said.

"This league is about matchups, different body types, different tackles, different schemes, I want to be able to be dominant against them all. That’s the player I’m striving to be."

Lawson said all the film study and work he’s put in and experience he’s getting has helped him play more without thinking. Things are just coming naturally to him.

"I’m able to execute on command," Lawson said. "Instead of, ‘How did I do that, how did I get my body to do that?’ Now I know how to get my body to do that. It’s kind of like Neo in 'The Matrix,' where the next move he’s just doing it. That’s what I’m getting to as a player."