TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets' Carl Lawson carted off field after leg injury in practice, reports say

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) looks on

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) looks on at the Green and White practice, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury during a joint practice with the Packers on Thursday, according to reports from Green Bay.

The extent of the injury was not immediately known. According to The Athletic, Lawson was injured during a pass rush and soon was surrounded by trainers, staff and players.

Lawson has been dominating in training camp after the Jets made him their big free-agent signing. They gave him a three-year, $45 million contract to fill a huge role in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defensive front.

"You watch the tape, he beats everybody," Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this month. "I think he was top three in pressures and quarterback hits [with the Bengals]. It’s not foreign to him to win [one-on-one matchups]. But what’s cool, though, is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process."

Bryce Huff and Ronnie Blair would be next up to play defensive end for Lawson.

The Jets and Packers are holding joint practices this week in advance of Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and
Zach Wilson shares what he learned from Aaron Rodgers in joint practice
Rizzo, Heaney lead Yankees to sweep of Red
Highlights: Rizzo, Heaney lead Yankees to sweep of Red Sox
The Yankees' Luke Voit gestures toward the team's
Boone OK with Voit's comments about getting more playing time
Corey Kluber of the Yankees pitches during the
Boone happy with Kluber's second rehab start
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is greeted in
Yankees complete sweep of Red Sox behind brilliant Andrew Heaney
Pillar's 12th-inning homer lifts Mets over Giants
Highlights: Pillar's 12th-inning homer lifts Mets over Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?