Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury during a joint practice with the Packers on Thursday, according to reports from Green Bay.

The extent of the injury was not immediately known. According to The Athletic, Lawson was injured during a pass rush and soon was surrounded by trainers, staff and players.

Lawson has been dominating in training camp after the Jets made him their big free-agent signing. They gave him a three-year, $45 million contract to fill a huge role in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defensive front.

"You watch the tape, he beats everybody," Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this month. "I think he was top three in pressures and quarterback hits [with the Bengals]. It’s not foreign to him to win [one-on-one matchups]. But what’s cool, though, is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process."

Bryce Huff and Ronnie Blair would be next up to play defensive end for Lawson.

The Jets and Packers are holding joint practices this week in advance of Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.