FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets have addressed their kicker issue – for now.

They signed Taylor Bertolet Sunday after Chandler Catanzaro informed coach Adam Gase on Friday that he was retiring.

Catanzaro, in his second tour of duty with the Jets, had been struggling. Catanzaro, 28, missed numerous field goals during practice, and two of his three extra-point attempts in Thursday’s preseason game.

“He came in Friday morning and told me he was done,” Gase said. “He could have easily rode it out and seen what happened. I appreciate him doing it at that time and being straight with it.”

The Jets had a few kickers come in Saturday for a workout, including Bertolet and former Viking Blair Walsh. The Jets reportedly also were among the teams who spoke to the Ravens about kicker Kaare Vedvik, but he was traded to Minnesota Sunday.

Bertolet was in Jets camp last summer, but Jason Myers beat him out. Myers made the Pro Bowl last year, but the Jets let him walk. Myers signed a three-year, $15 million with Seattle with $5.5 million guaranteed.

Bertolet last played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football. He made 4-of-6 field goal attempts during Sunday’s practice.

“This is where we’re at right now,” Gase said. “We’ll see how everything goes. What I saw today I was pretty impressed. It sounded good coming off his foot.”