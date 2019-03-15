The Jets announced more free-agent signings Friday morning, including the return of kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

They were in need of a kicker after Pro Bowler Jason Myers left for Seattle after not being able to reach a deal with the Jets.

Catanzaro, 28, kicked for the Jets in 2017, and converted 83.3 percent of his field goals. He booted a franchise-long 57-yard field goal against the Browns.

But Catanzaro struggled last year in Tampa Bay and was cut in November. He had missed four of 15 field goal attempts and four extra points in seven games. Catanzaro also played four games for Carolina, where made all five of his field-goal tries and was 7-for-8 on extra points.

The Jets also formally announced the signings of inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. On Thursday night, they announced that Le’Veon Bell had signed and that they acquired left guard Kelechi Osemele in a trade with the Raiders.

It hasn’t been finalized yet, but the Jets also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Falcons cornerback Brian Poole. He replaces nickel back Buster Skrine, who is headed to Chicago.

Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl player in five seasons with the Ravens, could prove to be as big of an acquisition as Bell, if not bigger. He will be a leader on Gregg Williams’ defensive unit.

In 77 regular-season games with the Ravens, Mosley has 563 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Mosley and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, are the only two players in the NFL with 500 tackles, eight sacks and eight interceptions since 2014.

Crowder was an important pickup as well, giving the Jets a slot receiver and Sam Darnold another weapon. He caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with the Redskins. He’s also returned 86 punts. Crowder was limited to nine games last year because of an ankle injury.

Bellamy has seen more action on special teams than in the passing game in his seven NFL seasons. But his versatility appealed to the Jets and coach Adam Gase, who was the offensive coordinator in Chicago when Bellamy caught his first NFL pass in 2015. He has caught 76 passes over the past four years for 999 yards and five touchdowns.

With Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts signing with the Bills, Crowder and Bellamy could help out in the return game as well as second-year speedster Trenton Cannon