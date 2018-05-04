FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets’ fourth-round pick Chris Herndon was a surprise participant during the rookie minicamp on Friday. Herndon played only nine games for the University of Miami last season due to MCL surgery and there was a belief he would be brought along slowly with the Jets.

But Herndon was on the practice fields catching some passes from fellow rookie, quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Regardless if I’m on the field or not, I’m going to be locked in,” Herndon said. “Mental reps are most important, even outside of practice I’m going to be locked in.”

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan raved about Herndon’s potential after he was drafted and the coaches and scouts believe he might be their best pass-catching tight end.

During the first day of the rookie minicamp, Herndon, wearing a black sleeve on his left leg, looked smooth running down the field as he caught passes in individual and team drills.

4 QBs on the roster

With the Jets cutting quarterback Bryce Petty, there are now four on the roster. Todd Bowles was non-committal about how many quarterbacks he’ll keep in 2018.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Bowles said. “When you have four of them, you have to make some decisions and we’ll make them down the line.”

The Jets have Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg and Darnold on the roster.

Petty was claimed by the Dolphins on Friday.

Asked why Petty was cut, Bowles said, “Too many quarterbacks, right now. Hopefully Bryce can get with another team.”

Jet streams

The Jets are losing Matt Bazirgan, who is leaving the organization to become the director of player personnel for the Houston Texans. A source confirmed a Houston Chronicle report. Bazirgan was the Jets’ director of college scouting since June 2017. He’s been with the Jets organization since 2004 . . . The Jets signed their sixth-round pick, running back Trenton Cannon from Virginia State . . . They cut running back Akeem Judd . . . Besides the draft picks, undrafted free agents and veteran players, the Jets have 45 tryout players, including three kickers and three punters.