Jets rookie Chris Herndon charged with suspicion of DWI

Tight end Chris Herndon stretches before practice at

Tight end Chris Herndon stretches before practice at the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon was arrested and charged with suspicion of DWI and careless driving early Saturday morning in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, New Jersey state police spokesman sergeant Lawrence Peele said Monday.
 
Herndon, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick from the University of Miami, crashed his Nissan Armada into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was transporting another vehicle on Interstate 80 West in Rockaway Township, Peele said. Peele said Herndon was arrested and transported to an area police station where he was administered a Breathalyzer test. Peele said Herndon was over the legal limit of .08, but Peele added that he did not have the exact measurement of Herndon’s test because the police report was still being finalized.
 
“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesman said Monday.
 
It’s the second time this offseason a Jets player has been involved in an alcohol-related incident. Linebacker Dylan Donahue was charged with DWI and reckless driving in February after he went against traffic in the Lincoln Tunnel, crashing into a jitney bus that resulted in four passengers being sent to the hospital, according to Port Authority police.

