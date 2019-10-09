FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets figured they would be getting two big parts of their offense back this week, but now tight end Chris Herndon is out.

Herndon suffered a hamstring injury while running routes last Friday and likely will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Herndon just finished serving his four-game suspension and was supposed to rejoin the team for practice Wednesday.

“It’s severe enough that he won’t be practicing today,” Adam Gase said. “We’ll see if we can get him back towards the end of the week. It’s a legit hamstring.”

Hamstrings are a tricky injury, and Gase characterized Herndon as “week-to-week,” which is an indication he won’t play Sunday. Also Herndon needs to go through some practices after not taking part in on-field team activities for more than a month.

“It’s not ideal,” Gase said. “I feel bad for him just because he’s been waiting to get back and for that to happen. I know the guys were looking forward to him getting back, too.”

The Jets are happy that they will have quarterback Sam Darnold this week. He’s missed the past three games while recovering from mono. Darnold was cleared for contact on Tuesday. Gase said Darnold wouldn’t have to undergo any more tests this week, and they’re going forward with him starting against Dallas when they try to win their first game of the season.

It’s unlikely the Jets will have middle linebacker C.J. Mosley back, though. Gase said he wouldn’t practice Wednesday and called him “doubtful at best.”

Gase said Mosley is close to returning, but he admitted the injury was worse than they believed. Mosley has missed the last three games.

“I think the injury was a little more severe than any of us felt or he felt,” Gase said. “We’re on the back end of this thing. We’re close. It’s been a long time. We’ve sent him everywhere and gone through the steps we need to go through and we have a good plan to get him back sooner than later. It was a little longer than any of us thought.”

Other Jets who were expected to miss practice are defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder), left guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee/illness) and returner Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle). Gase said outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) would be limited. Jenkins missed the last two games.