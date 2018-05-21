The Jets announced the signing of tight end Chris Herndon, their fourth-round draft pick, on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Herndon, the 107th overall selection, started 11 games for the University of Miami last season, catching 40 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns. Herndon’s season ended when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Herndon participated in the rookie minicamp and is on target to be ready for training camp.

The Jets, who start Organized Team Activities Tuesday, have signed five of their six draft picks. Quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection, is the Jets’ only draft pick yet to sign.