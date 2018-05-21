TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Chris Herndon deal leaves Sam Darnold as only Jets draft pick yet to sign

Tight end Chris Herndon stretches before practice at

Tight end Chris Herndon stretches before practice at the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

The Jets announced the signing of tight end Chris Herndon, their fourth-round draft pick, on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Herndon, the 107th overall selection, started 11 games for the University of Miami last season, catching 40 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns. Herndon’s season ended when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Herndon participated in the rookie minicamp and is on target to be ready for training camp.

The Jets, who start Organized Team Activities Tuesday, have signed five of their six draft picks. Quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection, is the Jets’ only draft pick yet to sign.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley #26, running back, practices during the Saquon Barkley opens Giants OTA with TD
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur gives an update Shurmur talks about Beckham Jr. at Giants OTA
Giants defensive back Eli Apple and new head Eli Apple gets a 'clean slate' with Giants
Liberty coach Katie Smith shares a special moment with her dog
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple throws the Apple has ‘clean slate’ with Giants’ new regime
Detroit's Sam Martin kicks off during the first Drastic NFL kickoff rules changes expected