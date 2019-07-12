Jets tight end Chris Herndon has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season without pay for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced Friday.

According to the NFL, Herndon is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. Herndon will be eligible to return to the Jets' active roster on Monday, Oct. 7, following the team's Week 5 game in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Oct. 7. The Jets have a bye in Week 4.

Herndon pleaded guilty in a New Jersey court on Jan. 9 to driving while intoxicated, stemming from an accident on June 2, 2018. Herndon paid a fine of $639 and had his license revoked in New Jersey for 90 days, a Rockaway Township court spokesperson said.

Herndon, 23, was as a fourth-round pick out of Miami (Florida) in the 2018 draft and built good chemisty with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold last season. Herndon played in all 16 games as rookie, making 12 starts, and finished second on the team in catches (39), receiving yards (502) and touchdowns (four).

The other tight ends on the Jets roster are Daniel Brown, Eric Tomlinson and rookie Trevon Wesco.

With Al Iannazzone