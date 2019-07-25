FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Chris Herndon knows he made a big mistake, and he’s ready to face his punishment.

The Jets' second-year tight end was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Herndon’s ban stems from an arrest after he was involved in a car crash in June 2018. Herndon pleaded guilty to DUI in June.

"I just got to deal with this,” Herndon said Thursday. “It’s a mistake I made. I’ve got to deal with the consequences. I’m going to try my best to stay as prepared and stay as ready as I can be and move on from it.”

Herndon is allowed to take part in training camp and the preseason. After that, he’s eligible to return to the Jets on Oct. 7, following their Oct. 6 game at Philadelphia.

“It definitely [stinks],” Herndon said. “But it’s something I have to deal with. It’s something that comes with the incident. I’m going to keep preparing and when the time comes for me to be back on the field with my teammates, make the most of it and not taking anything for granted.”

Herndon wouldn’t say whether he is appealing to get the suspension shortened. His agent is handling that.

When asked what he learned from this, Herndon said, “Better decision-making, think before you act and also think of others before you make decisions.”

Hines helping

Former Steelers great Hines Ward is having an impact on Jets receivers as a coaching intern during camp. Robby Anderson said Ward is “training” him by giving extra conditioning work, so he’s not fatigued later in games, and constantly giving him advice to become a better player.

“It’s a great resource,” Anderson said. “[I’m] picking his brain every way. But he’s moreso telling me more than I’m asking him and just staying on top of me. Just trying to find ways to get me better each and every way.”

First impressions

Adam Gase liked the energy the Jets had in their first practice, but he said they have “a lot to clean up. We just got to get a lot better extremely fast.” Gase added that they all have to come together and “get tight as a group,” since almost the entire coaching staff is new and the players are learning new systems.

Quick hits

Cornerback Brian Poole should come off the active/non-football injury list Friday. Gase said he wanted to give Poole, who was penciled in as the starting slot corner, an extra day of conditioning . . . Right guard Brian Winters missed practice for the birth of his son.