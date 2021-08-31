The Jets are moving on from tight end Chris Herndon.

In a surprising move, the talented tight end is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, a league source confirmed. Teams of the deal were not immediately know.

Herndon, a fourth-round pick in 2018, had a promising rookie season, catching 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. But he has struggled to make an impact since then.

He only played in one game in 2019 due to suspension and injury. Last year, Herndon caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, but fumbles and drops littered his season.

With Herndon gone, that leaves Tyler Kroft, Trevon Wesco, Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown as the tight ends on the Jets' roster. Wesco has been playing halfback.

That could change as team have to trim their rosters down to 53 by 4 p.m.

The Vikings have been looking for tight end help. Starter Irv Smith suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the start of the season.