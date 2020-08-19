The Jets officially signed Chris Hogan on Wednesday and are planning to work out another veteran receiver on Friday.

Needing depth and experience in a receiver room that is lacking both, the Jets will work out Donte Moncrief on Friday, a league source confirmed. Moncrief has played for the Colts, Jaguars, Steelers and Panthers.

Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are the leaders of the receivers group. Unproven Jeff Smith and Josh Malone are among the other receivers playing bigger roles in camp. Rookie Denzel Mims is still sidelined with a hamstring issue and Vyncint Smith will miss up to two months after undergoing core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.

Hogan worked with the backups during team drills and caught punts on Wednesday. Adam Gase said Hogan already has a good knowledge of the offense.

“There’s some terminology crossover in some of the offenses that he’s been in,” Gase said. “When he came in a lot of things were clicking pretty quick. He’s a quick study too. It’s amazing when you see a guy come in and he’s got the formations down and he’s only been here for an hour. He’s just rolling through this stuff.”

The Jets waived running back Kenneth Dixon to make room for Hogan.

Sam’s speech

Sam Darnold stepped out of his comfort zone and gave a little speech to the team last week. The 23-year-old Darnold continues to show more leadership. His coaches have noted how comfortable he is in the second year of the offense, and Le’Veon Bell said there is “more of a sternness” to Darnold this year.

“That’s definitely not my style, talking and having a speech in front of the team,” Darnold said. “I definitely feel more comfortable doing it. I had some things to say. I felt like it was the right time for me to speak up and say it. It was definitely something I’m continuing to get better at.”

Quick connection

Darnold and Perriman are developing chemistry quickly. Darnold threw a deep throw to Perriman on Sunday for a long touchdown. They connected for another score Wednesday when Perriman ran a slant, caught the short pass and raced away from corner Arthur Maulet for the touchdown.

“He’s super explosive,” Darnold said. “Very explosive athlete, gets in and out of cuts. Big dude as well. He’s everything you want in a receiver.”

Two-minute drill

Backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott left practice with a knee injury and underwent an MRI. … Cornerback Brian Poole missed his fourth straight day after suffering from dehydration following Friday’s practice. Poole had similar issues last summer. Gase said the Jets will be cautious with Poole and figure out a protocol so this doesn’t continue happening.