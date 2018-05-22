Christian Hackenberg gets zero reps in Jets OTA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It seems quarterback Christian Hackenberg is frustrated with the Jets.

Hackenberg, the 2016 second-round draft pick from Penn State, has yet to play in a NFL game. Things have gotten so bad for Hackenberg that during the first day of organized team activities on Tuesday, he didn’t get any snaps in 11-on-11 drills, seven-on-seven or seven-on-nine sets.

Hackenberg threw passes in individual drills against no defenders in the nearly two-hour practice.

“Today is what it is,” an irritated Hackenberg said. “It’s out of my control. I don’t get to call the reps. I don’t get any of that. All I can focus on is what I’m doing. Right now, I’m excited about where I’m at. I’m excited about the future and I’m excited where this is going. Again, I finally feel like I have some solid foundations, some solid direction in what I need to do on a consistent basis from a fundamental standpoint.”

Hackenberg said when the 2017 season ended, he went to then-quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates and said he wanted to change his throwing motion. Hackenberg said Bates told him he probably couldn’t do it by the time training camp starts in late July.

Hackenberg bristled at the notion he couldn’t fix his throwing motion and reached out to former NFL quarterbacks coach David Lee, who worked with now retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, among others. Lee directed Hackenberg to noted quarterback guru and former NFL player Jeff Christensen.

Hackenberg said he worked on shortening his throwing motion to get rid of the ball quicker and also needed some footwork changes.

“I think going back to my junior year coming out [of Penn State], I developed some things, some inefficiencies that I need to break for a lot of reasons,” Hackenberg said. “I spent a year and a half, my first two years, trying to figure that out. I met with coach Bates going into the offseason, he left me with two options.”

After the NFL Draft in April, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the throwing motion change and said he didn’t know anything about it.

Hackenberg disputed that notion.

“They knew about it going all the way back to January,” he said. “That was a conversation with top to bottom, so everyone knew about it. We were all on the same page. We’re all moving in the same direction.”

Hackenberg is of the belief these changes with his throwing motion will help him get a chance to play more often. But with the Jets having Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold on the roster, it appears his days are numbered.

The Jets kept three quarterbacks on the roster last season and might do so again.

When Hackenberg was asked if the Jets failed him in his development he said, “I don’t put the blame on anyone. I’m happy I got the opportunity and somebody stepped up outside of me to help me and give me the tools to do it.”