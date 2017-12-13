TODAY'S PAPER
Christian Hackenberg will play only if Bryce Petty is injured

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg passes against the Eagles

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg passes against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles made it clear on Wednesday that Bryce Petty is the starter for the remainder of the season and Christian Hackenberg, who has yet to play in an NFL game, will only play because of injury.

“We got people at every position that want to play,” Bowles said. “We’re not jumping people over people just to play considering anything. Bryce is our starter.”

Petty will start Sunday’s game at New Orleans with Josh McCown out for the season because of a broken left hand.

Petty, a 2015 fourth-round pick, started four games last season and has been the No. 2 quarterback for all but the season opener this year.

“Patience is part of life and I think that makes what I’m walking into that much better is the fact we had patience with it,” Petty said after Wednesday’s practice. “[Just] continue to work hard, work hard and get better and wait for your opportunity.”

It’s interesting the Jets won’t consider playing Hackenberg, a 2017, second-round pick, given that they are out of playoff contention.

Hackenberg has been active for only one NFL game, the 2017 season opener.

“I’m ready as I’ve ever been,” Hackenberg said. “Just trying to get better. That’s just the theme, every day come in, come to work. When you get the opportunities take full advantage of it. Let it fly, have fun, and that’s how I approached it.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

